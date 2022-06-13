Four times Burna Boy has been involved in violence

Burna Boy is a popular Nigerian musician

Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has over the years projected Nigeria on the world map with his music craft.

The singer has carved a niche for himself by making headlines around the world in 2021 when his album, Twice as Tall, won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.



However, in recent times he has participated in a series of scandals that found their way unto social media.



Burna Boy has been captured in the news for the wrong reasons and in the latest incident, he has been involved in a shooting incident at a nightclub.



Let's take a look at some four instances where the Grammy award winner has been allegedly involved in some acts of violence.



Lagos Club shootout

Burna Boy has been trending in the Nigerian digital space and it is for the wrong reasons. Reports making rounds on social media state that the singer’s police escort shot at two individuals in a Lagos Club, Cubana.



Based on reports, the singer made advances at a certain man's wife, a situation which did not order well for her husband and led to an altercation.



As a result, gunshots were fired and two individuals were shot by the singer's police escorts.



Burna Boy vs Obafemi Martins, CDQ



Popular Nigerian professional footballer, Obafemi Martins, fondly referred to as Obagoal surely knows how to entertain his fans when on the pitch. But whenever he is off the pitch, he is known for having fun and chilling at nightclubs. He also fancies partying with entertainers.

Obagoal became the topic of discussion online when indigenous rapper, CDQ, slammed Burna Boy for disrespecting the football star. It was gathered that Burna Boy fought with Obafemi Martins and CDQ at Bayrock Club in Lagos.



According to reports, the fight started when Burna Boy allegedly confronted Obafemi Martins and demanded that the football star show him some respect.



Burna Boy vs Davido



Although the duo had been throwing lyrical jabs at each other from the vocal booth, they literally took their fight to the streets of Ghana. The pair had a free-for-all fight last year at a club in Ghana.



According to an eyewitness, Steven Mingle, Burna Boy came to the club and charged at Davido. The African Giant was later asked to leave the premises with his boys.

“Davido was having fun with his guys; I was also there beside him taking some shots. I was standing by the door when I saw Burna Boy and at least six guys following him. When Burna Boy entered, he did not come to chill there because he just came to attack Davido. He just went straight to Davido.



“Davido spotted him and his look showed that he was wondering why he (Burna Boy) was coming to his table but he stood his ground. Just like boxing face-off, the next thing blows started flying; the girls and people inside Twist Lounge had to run; I also ran.”



Mingle further claimed that the security officers of the club immediately asked Burna Boy to leave the premises.



Burna Boy vs Mr 2kay



Their ‘beef’ started in October 2017 when Mr 2Kay reacted to the negative things Burna Boy said about Nigerian pastors. During an interview, Mr 2kay noted that Burna Boy shouldn’t have spoken ill of pastors because they are anointed men of God.

His remarks did not sit well with Burna Boy who allegedly threatened him. “You better have that energy when I come for you because I’m coming for you,” he allegedly threatened.



On, October 22, 2017, Tubaba and Tiwa Savage headlined Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless at Eko Hotel & Suites where Mr 2Kay performed. After his performance, he went to his room at the hotel where he was attacked and robbed. Most of his possessions were gone and he was left with bruises. The case was reported to the police by the hotel management.



The police arrested four suspects including the road manager of Burna boy, Joel. During interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy through his manager.



On November 20, 2017, the police announced that Burna Boy was wanted for questioning over Mr 2Kay’s robbery incident.



The singer later honoured the police invitation. So far, it seems the case has been settled.