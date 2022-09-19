France-based Ghanaian model releases photos ahead of new project

France-based Ghanaian international model, Kwaku Boadi

France-based Ghanaian international model, Kwaku Boadi is dazzling on social media following the release of a new collection from his photo album.

The young talented model indeed depicts what he does best with his craft through these new and hot photos.



Kwaku Boadi has dropped this stunner with the intention to redefine modeling ahead of some of his new projects.



Kwaku Boadi is a well-established Ghanaian International Model, who is currently based in France.



Kwaku Boadi started his modeling career in the early 90s and trained with Ghanaian legendary fashion designer Kofi Ansah where he made some very good money and fell in love with the modeling work.



According to him, after training and working for some years with Legendary Fashion Designer Kofi Ansah, he had the opportunity to travel to France to explore what the world had to offer him in the Modeling and Fashion industry.



Check out the photos



































