0
Menu
Entertainment

France-based Ghanaian model releases photos ahead of new project

French Model One.png France-based Ghanaian international model, Kwaku Boadi

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

France-based Ghanaian international model, Kwaku Boadi is dazzling on social media following the release of a new collection from his photo album.

The young talented model indeed depicts what he does best with his craft through these new and hot photos.

Kwaku Boadi has dropped this stunner with the intention to redefine modeling ahead of some of his new projects.

Kwaku Boadi is a well-established Ghanaian International Model, who is currently based in France.

Kwaku Boadi started his modeling career in the early 90s and trained with Ghanaian legendary fashion designer Kofi Ansah where he made some very good money and fell in love with the modeling work.

According to him, after training and working for some years with Legendary Fashion Designer Kofi Ansah, he had the opportunity to travel to France to explore what the world had to offer him in the Modeling and Fashion industry.

Check out the photos

















Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams