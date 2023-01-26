Frank Naro reacts to using ‘juju’ on Asamoah Gyan

A photo collage of Asaamoah Gyan, Frank Naro and Sammy Kay

Talented actor and musician, Frank Naro has explained that he has no qualms with anybody in the entertainment industry. He made the revelation in an interview with SammyKay.

In the last couple of days, Frank Naro has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Kumawood actor, Big Akwes in a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, alleged that the actor cum musician deliberately organised a party for Kumawood stars in exchange for their glory.



Thereafter, actor Kwaku Manu also on social media accused his former prodigy as an arrogant, disrespectful and ungrateful person. Frank indicated in earlier interviews that his brother Kwaku Manu’s description of him made him really sad.



Frank Naro refuted the allegation during an interview with Sammy Kay. He described those claims as falsehoods. The musician however said he is hurt by the negative stories about him using black magic for money. He claims he has never ever visited a shrine to seek help before.



According to Frank, people who know him well know he has a clean heart and is free-spirited. He said the comments made by these people on social media made him cry for days.

He however wondered why people would think he was using black magic on Asamoah Gyan and other prominent people he used to associate with.



