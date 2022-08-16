Frank chose Tracey Boakye over 'chubby' Vivian Jill - Adu Safowaa

Actress and social media commentator, Adu Safowaa, has given a reason why Frank Badu Ntiamoah chose Tracey Boakyea over Vivian Jill Lawrence.

According to the actress, Vivian Jill, noted for her "Abrewa Mafia" comedy videos, failed to take care of her body despite having a beautiful face.



“A friend made an excellent contribution. I clapped for myself. Look how Vivian has gained weight and left herself to gain weight, look at her stomach. Vivian has let herself go. Vivian has one of the most powerful faces in the world. She has a beautiful face," she claimed.



Speaking in a video interview with blogger, Francis Appiah, which has since gone viral, the actress reiterated that Vivian has gained excess weight.



“Please, sometimes you guys should tell the truth. She has left herself, and she has gained weight. You guys don't like to be told the truth. She has let herself go,” she added.



According to the outspoken actress, should they place Vivian Jill and Nana Ama McBrown side by side, she knows who people will pick.



“...Just like Nana Ama McBrown said that she did liposuction to look good, today when she stands, regardless of her age, she is attractive.

“Imagine being a man, and they tell you to pick between Nana Ama and Vivian, who would you pick? I haven't insulted her and it's not an attack. The truth is she let herself go,” she emphasised.



When told by the host to retract her statements, actress Adu Safowaa insisted she was only telling the bitter truth.



Watch the video below:







ADA/BOG