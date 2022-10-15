0
Fred Amugi shares how news of Ekow Blankson’s demise left him in tears

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi has recounted how news of his colleague Ekow Blankson’s demise left him in shock and teary.

The family of the veteran actor, on Saturday October 15, held a one-week observation, in accordance with traditional norms, at Tema in the Greater Accra region.

The observation was attended by a host of Ghanaian personalities and celebrities who thronged Tema to mark the occasion.

Fred Amugi who was present at the observation told GhanaWeb TV that he wrote the words ‘This is not how we meet’ in the book of condolence.

Explaining the rationale behind this, the teary actor said, “This is not the type of meeting I was expecting to come to, Ekow has gone too soon. Whenever I meet with Ekow, is always about fun and enjoying life but today we cannot see each other anymore except to remember the good old days.

“I was woken up by my manager around 4am that day and he asked me if Ekow was my good friend of which I said yes, so I asked my manager who happens to be a casting director if he had gotten a job for him…he then laughed and said Ekow had passed away.”

Fred Amugi recounted that the news came as a massive shock to him which left him devastated for a brief period.

Meanwhile, the final funeral rites of the Ekow Blankson will be held on December 17, 2022, at the Presec School Park in Tema Community 11.

Ekow Blankson, until his demise, played a key role in the commercial activities of ADPU, which oversees the operations of AfricaWeb, owners of GhanaWeb and other subsidiaries in Ghana.











MA/DA

