Fred Nuamah discloses 'rich' Jackie Appiah's hidden assets

Fred Nuamah and Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah owns 7 luxury apartments in Accra’s elite communities, Fred Nuamah says

Mansion of actress engenders conversation as source of income is questioned



Fred Nuamah jumps to Jackie Appiah’s defence



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah has joined the short list of Ghanaian celebrities who have jumped to the defence of colleague actress, Jackie Appiah.



The actress came under intense backlash from a section of Ghanaians when videos of her extravagant mansion situated at Trassaco went viral on the internet. Most people questioned her source of wealth to put up the mansion said to be valued at over $1.5M.



But according to Fred Nuamah, the actress is a real estate mogul with seven luxury apartments located in some of the elite communities in Ghana under her ownership.

“Jackie Appiah will not be happy with me sharing this but she has six or seven apartments across Cantonments, East Legon and Labone which she rents out to people. She stayed in her mom’s house throughout, so, what do you think she was using her money for?" Mr Nuamah revealed this in an interview on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana.



He added that although Jackie Appiah made good money from acting, a large chunk of her wealth is from her real estate business and investments.



He said, “Yes, she’s made money from movies and advertising but most of her monies came from renting out her apartments. She’s into real estate. While other actresses were renting apartments for 2000 cedis to live in, she was investing in her real estate business.”



Meanwhile, artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bulldog has said it was unwise for Jackie Appiah to have flaunted her mansion.



”I am hoping and praying that the professional video Jackie took and put out there is a commercial because what she has done is not wise,” he said on United SHowbiz, adding that the actress could get into trouble with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), regarding payment of tax on the property if she has not fulfilled her obligations.

“The GRA does not play. That is why people don’t disclose what they have. If the Authority or law has not caught up with you, you may think there is no law in the country.”



Check out the interview below.





EAN/BB