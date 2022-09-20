0
Freddy Blaze shares live version of broken-hearted single 'No Love'

Freddy Blaze No Love Freddy Blaze is a creative musician

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: Playlistgh

Freddy Blaze, a satisfying creative musician, treated music lovers to a Live version of his popular “No Love” record, which is ingenious.

This version of No Love produced by Obolo Base captures moments of heartbreak amid undiluted belief in love and staying true to its definition.

Freddy’s narrative is one of breaking away from loving again and threading cautiously to prevent the possibility of recurrence. The live version of No Love brings to light Freddy Blaze's vocal texture and sweet melodies in his euphonious voice.

To his credit, the singer has beautifully composed singles including Adiza, Chose You, Downfall, and many more.

