Fredyma advises Shatta, Samini to work on a collaboration

Fred Kyei Mensah, Sound engineer

Ghanaian sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma, has advised dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Samini to work on a song collaboration as soon as possible.

He said this during an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra while talking about the long-time feud between Shatta Wale and Samini which was recently revived again. Although it is not clear what triggered this, the two have been throwing shots at each other on social media for some time now.



According to Fredyma, it was not right on Shatta’s part to say that Samini is poor or lacking because poverty is relative and even if Shatta Wale feels that Samini is lacking financially, he might have some things that Shatta also lacks.

“What I’ll advise Shatta Wale and Samini to do at this point is come together and work on a song collaboration so that if there are any shows this coming Christmas, they can make money from them. They need to focus on business more than these beefs”, he said.



Fredyma also urged the two to find someone to write their songs for them if possible because as he sees it, most musicians who produce and compose their own songs are getting ‘one-way’ and need a change.