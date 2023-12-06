Free SHS has produced more ‘illiterates’ - Bridget Otoo jabs Akufo-Addo

Bridget Otoo and President Akufo-Addo

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy based on its outcome.

According to her, the Free SHS has not yielded the expected results in terms of quality of education which undermines the integrity of education.



She believes the kind of students who are churned out by the various Senior High Schools under the Free SHS policy are not well equipped academically because of the poor implementation of the policy.



“Free SHS is producing more illiterates. Sadly,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page in voicing her concerns about the Free SHS policy.



The Free SHS policy by the Akufo-Addo-led government has been criticized by some individuals in the country including politicians, celebrities and other concerned people.



There have been numerous calls on the government to review the Free SHS policy and see to it that the challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and teaching and learning materials are addressed accordingly.

Bridget Otoo joins numerous Ghanaians who have criticized the policy and called for better measures to solve the setbacks.







