‘Free SHS should be needs-based' - Tracy Sarkcess

Ken Ofori-Atta says parents who can afford must be made to pay the fee of their ward

Govt won't cancel free SHS



Free SHS is geared towards providing free second cycle education to students



Wife of Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, Tracy Owusu Addo popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess, has called for changes to the government’s flagship policy, the Free Senior High School Policy.



According to her, the policy which seeks to provide free education to students in the second cycle should be rolled out on a need based.



She gave her opinion in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

She believes that, many people in Ghana are willing and are in the position to pay for the fees of their kids.



“#CitiCBS #FreeSHS should be a needs-based approach,” Tracy Sarkcess’ post on Twitter read.



Many others believe and support the idea that Free SHS should be a need-based.



Popular among such persons is the incumbent Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta.



The finance minister believes that persons who can pay for the fees of their wards should be made to pay.

