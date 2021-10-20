0
#FreeShattaWale campaign hits social media

SHATTA WALE CAP.png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• Some celebrities have joined the #FreeShattaWale campaign on social media

• Police have arrested Shatta Wale over a fake gun attack

• He is to assist in investigations

Scores of Ghanaians including celebrities have started a campaign on social media for dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale to be freed from police custody.

With the hashtag #FreeShattaWale, the likes of Fella Makafui, Medikal, Sista Afia, Ara B, Kwesi Arthur and many others have flooded social media with support for the dancehall artiste.

This follows the arrest of the Shatta Movement boss for faking reports that he was shot by some unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Ghana Police Service who confirmed his arrest in a post on social media also announced that some two persons are in their custody for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale.

They are Shatta Wale’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.

It can be recalled that Shatta Wale, before his arrest in a lengthy Facebook post, apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

Referring to a prophecy that was made by a preacher recently that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021, Shatta Wale criticized the police for not providing him protection after that, hence his decision to stage the fake attack.

But on October 19, 2021, Shatta willingly turned himself in for arrest after a long fruitless search by the police.

It is in this light that social media users have set in a motion campaign asking that he is freed.

