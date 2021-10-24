FreeShattaWale is not necessary – Efia Odo

Actress and social media personality, Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo has reacted to the #FreeShattaWale campaign on social media.

Efia Odo doesn’t think the hashtag is necessary. She made this known in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix at the launch of her “My African Love” project.



The actress said she hasn’t joined the campaign because she thinks Shatta Wale turned himself to the police because he knew what he did was wrong.



Shatta Wale and three members of his team have been arrested and remanded in prison custody over false publication.



But According to Efia, tweeting for the release of the dancehall artiste is not going to change anything because the police are going to do what they have to do.

Efia Odo prayed to see a change in Shatta Wale when he comes out of this tribulation.



Watch the interview below:







