French Ambassador chooses DBJ as her personal Manager

Ambassador Anne Sophie Ave with new personal manager, DBJ

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has selected young Ghanaian talent manager Daniel Boifio Junior, also known as DBJ, as her personal manager.

In a tweet shared on her Twitter account on Monday, January 31, the Ambassador congratulated DBJ on his new position and also showed gratitude for his unwavering support over the past months.



She tweeted, “Congratulations @DBJ_gh.” I have been so lucky to have you by my side for months. Now your talent and intelligence are official. “



DBJ retweeted his appreciation and acceptance, “Thank you Ambassador, you’ve won the hearts of many Ghanaians.” The most gifted and talented Ambassador. Let’s do this. “



DBJ, through his mentor, Bola Ray, has been working with the Ambassador on some of her personal projects.



Speaking about his recent milestone, he said, “I will be playing an advisory role for her Excellency, and also be a bridge between her and the people that could help in expanding her horizons as someone who’s interested in exploring culture.”



He added, “I will also be managing her interests and tying them to experiences that she can have that will help her get a better understanding of the Ghanaian culture so Ghanaians can see themselves in her and she can see herself in Ghanaians.”

DBJ’s focus as a personal manager is to make her brand bigger than what it is already. ,”I will try and help her figure out ways in which she can use her influence and status to support Ghanaians because that’s what she’s interested in.”





About DBJDBJ was adjudged as the Most Influential Youth Talent Manager in Ghana for 2021 by the Ghana Influential Youth Award scheme.The young talent manager, who takes inspiration from his parents and his mentor, Nathan Kwabena Adisi, (Bola Ray) a media personality and entrepreneur who is the CEO of the media conglomerate, EIB Network, is an old student of Accra Academy Senior High School and an alumna of Valley View University for his first degree.He is the Chief Executive Officer of DBJ EMPIRE, an event planning organization and a media production hub with expertise in photography, videography, sound engineering, and talent management.

Between 2016 and 2018, DBJ was one of the official photographers for the Ghana football national teams, which propelled him to win as ‘Student Photographer of the Year’ twice in a row at the 2017-2018 awards.



The growing mogul also won as student blogger/writer of the year in 2017 and in 2019, he won as the overall influential student of the year at Valley View University.



The versatile DBJ, as the first time coach for his school department, computing science student football coach won a football league tournament for the department. Being the mentee of a media entrepreneur, Bola Ray, DBJ was a photojournalist, writing for news websites like myjoyonline.com, starrfm.com.gh, ghanaweb.com and Ghanasoccernet.com



To make a credible impact in the Ghanaian football industry, DBJ has been organizing scouting tournaments for young footballers who aspire to be on the world stage and recently invited FIFA licensed agent Bernard Collignon, Sebastian Arnesen for a scouting event in Ghana. He is also in talks with Fc Basel owner David Degen to hold something similar for young athletes…to give them opportunities.



He also organizes one of the biggest high school entertainment programs in HYDRA, Ghana. HYDRA inspires the youth through information, technology and innovation and has had guest speakers like Bola Ray, and this year the Ambassador of France to Ghana, HE Anne-Sophie Ave, was the guest speaker at the 2021 edition.