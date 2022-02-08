French Ambassador cruises in town rapping to Sarkodie’s songs

French Ambassador to Ghana roams with her assistant

Anne Sophie Avé enstooled Nkosuo Hemaa in Bono Region



French Ambassador interviews Akufo-Addo



French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has been spotted in a viral video singing and rapping to Sarkodie’s songs.



In a video making rounds on social media, the ambassador and her newly appointed manager, Daniel Boifio Junior, were rapping and singing to Sarkodie’s 2021 hit, Coachella (Odo Colour) which featured Kwesi Arthur.



The 54-year-old French native became an ambassador to Ghana in September 2018.



During her time here in Ghana as an ambassador, she has met and experienced the Ghanaian culture to the fullest.

In April last year, she was enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region. Now known as Nana Benneh III, the ambassador pledged to support the development of her community.



Anne Sophie Avé is enjoying her stay in Ghana as she has been spotted at major events that seek to project the West African country.



She also held an event dubbed 'Paris in Accra' last year that witnessed a host of Ghanaian musicians in attendance.



Ms Avé started a television talk show, ‘Touch of France’ and has interviewed the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, and other accomplished Ghanaians in sports and show business.



