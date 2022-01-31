French Ambassador’s dream fulfilled as she meets Kuami Eugene

Anne Sophie receiving gift from Kuami Eugene

Anne Sophie receives gift from Kuami Eugene

She shares a dance with Kuami Eugene



Anne Sophie tweets her desire to meet Kuami Eugene



French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has finally fulfilled her dream after she met with the award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugene.



In a video she shared on her Twitter account on January 30, Kuami Eugene gifted the ambassador a bead necklace and a pair of earrings which she thanked him for.



“Am so blessed! Not only do get to meet one of my favourite artists in Ghana @KuamiEugene but I am spoilt with a beautiful beads necklace! I am so grateful,” she said.



It was a moment well spent by the artiste and ambassador when they danced to a song composed by Kuami Eugene.

Kuami Eugene taught Anne Sophie how to dance in a step by step motion in a video that was shared by blogger Zionfelix.



On January 27, the French ambassador shared a tweet that disclosed her desire to meet the ‘Bunka’ crooner Kuami Eugene.



In the post she shared on her official Twitter account, she said she wished to use the same method American rapper Chance the Rapper used when he circulated that he wanted to meet Sarkodie.



“It worked for @chancetherapper when he complained about not having @sarkodie yet. Will it work for me? "I have done everything in Ghana except meet @KuamiEugene," she tweeted.



It can be recalled that American rapper Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, upon arrival in Ghana, met with a number of Ghanaian stars like M.anifest, Darkovibes, King Promise among others and experienced the Ghanaian culture at its best.



On January 10, 2022, the rapper took to Twitter to share his wish to connect with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie having been in the country for close to a week.

The two finally connected after the tweet and were spotted in the studio with fans anticipating a collaboration.



Chance the Rapper on December 27, 2022, tweeted that he wanted to come to Ghana, Sarkodie replied and urged him on to take that step which he did.



