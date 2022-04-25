French Ambassador working harder than our Creative and Tourism Ministry - Guru

French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave and rapper Guru

Guru calls out Creative Arts Ministry

French Ambassador receives praise from Guru



Anne Sophie Ave says Ghana produces quality music



Ghanaian rapper, Guru is the latest to acknowledge the promotion of local artistes and creatives by the French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave who recently made it possible for Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena and Fameye to hold a show in Paris for the first time.



For all the effort she puts into the Ghanaian music industry, as well as the exposure offered to artistes, it is clear that she works hard than the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, this is according to Guru.



On April 24, the rapper took to Twitter to call out the Ministry over their failure to prioritize the needs of creatives and also put their works out to the rest of the world.



In a rival tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "Our France Ambassador is working harder than our Creative and tourism ministry. Really appreciate her energy."

His wake up call to the Minister, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and his deputy, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has been seconded by his fans who have urged the Ministry to do more.



Anne Sophie Ave, the Ambassador who has won the hearts of many, in an interview on Talkertainment with GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar, disclosed that Ghanaian musicians produce quality tunes, adding that she wishes to introduce local artistes to her home country and vice versa.



"I thought this quality of music, this professionalism, this creativity... that tells something about Ghana. As a brand ambassador, I've got to work on that to put Ghana on the map for France and also, use some French artistes to be more known in Ghana," she told GhanaWeb.



Check out Guru's tweet below:



