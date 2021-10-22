Friends and family must support Funny Face – Academic

Funny Face is currently in custody pending Nov. 10 court appearance

The Dean of Student and Research at the Institute of Local Government, Frederick Agyarko Oduro, says Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face should be given more attention from friends, family and the Health sector.

Following the arrest of the Comedian, Mr. Oduro stated that, from the video posted by the actor, he seemed depressed and needed medical attention.



According to him, Funny Face should have been sent to the hospital instead, and not the prison.



He added that Funny Face is not in the right frame of his mind therefore he needs critical medical attention.

“I doubt arresting him will help resolve what he is going through”, he noted.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Oduro emphasized that families and friends of Funny Face should get closer and provide him all the support needed.



“His friends and family should regularly call him”, he added.