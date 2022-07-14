Friends don’t have to emulate each other – Counsellor asserts

Counsellor, Mrs. Bernice Nortei

A counsellor, Mrs. Bernice Nortei, has emphasised that being friends with someone does not necessarily mean “you should imitate each other.”

According to her, being friends with someone doesn’t mean you should have the same character.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tvGhana’s Girl Vibes Show, Mrs. Nortei said, “Being friends doesn’t mean you should have the same character. You might have certain things in common but not everything will be the same.”



She explained that the quote “Show me your friend and I’ll show you my character,” is directed to people who are close and are mostly seen together.

“Due to how close they are and probably their way of doing things, both friends might learn certain things from each other because of the time they spend time together. But it’s not compulsory for them to behave the same way,” she disclosed.



Mrs. Nortei further noted that some friends might not be the best but there are certain things they do that the other might see and learn from, ‘these things will always bring them together’.