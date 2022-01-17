Friends of Tracey Boakye throw her a surprise birthday party

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Tracy Boakye marks her 31st birthday
Tracey Boakye surprised by friends in her home
Akwaboah performs at Tracey Boakye's surprise party
Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has been blown away by a surprise party put together by her friends in one of her mansions in Accra.
Today, January 17, marks the 31st birthday of the celebrated Kumawood actress who tags herself as one of the wealthiest women in the Ghanaian movie industry.
Tracey could not hide her excitement when she walked into her home to see friends and one of her all-time favourite musicians Akwaboah Jnr.
A surprised Tracey Boakye questioned how on earth her friends managed to sneak into her mansion and set up a party without her noticing.
Present at the surprise birthday party were Diamond Appiah, Xandy Kamel, Christiana Awuni, Prophet Eric Boahen, among others.
In a video clip shared on Instagram, Tracey expressed joy to see her favourite musician present in her home.
"I’m still speechless @akwaboahmusic with my favourite at home this morning," read the caption of the video.
Meanwhile, Tracey also known as "East Legon Landlord" marked her 31st birthday with a newly customized registered Lexus LX 570 2021 which she boldly indicated was bought in her name.
That was not all, the successful movie producer also put on display shopping bags of designer brands ranging from Fendi, Calvin Klein, Givenchy, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Louboutin.
