5
Menu
Entertainment

Frimprince Music terminates contract with Diana Asamoah; spells out harsh conditions

Frimprince Diana Asamoah 2sn Singer, Diana Asamoah

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah's executive producer, Anane Frimpong has announced the termination of his contract with the gospel singer in an official letter dated August 4, 2022.

The letter available to GhanaWeb bore the signatures of the singer and Mr Anane, the CEO of Frimprince Music Production. It also listed some terms of the contract termination which included the takeover of some of her social media accounts.

All the digital platforms of Diana Asamoah have been seized, including her Facebook page.

Also, she will no longer have the right to own nine of her popular songs produced by her former music executive, Anane Frimpong.

The songs are Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.

Also for the record, Frimprince Music will no longer take part in the organization of Diana's annual concert dubbed Abba Father.

Read the full statement below:



Watch our latest programmes below:







OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges