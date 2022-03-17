From Accra to New York Times Square, Ghanaian musician Samuel G goes international

Ghanaian Artiste, Samuel G

Ghanaian artiste, Samuel G is making significant strides on the international scene with a few notable collaborations under his belt.

In December 2021, Samuel G was featured on a billboard in the famous, Times Square New York City, as part of a media campaign for a joint Christmas EP in which he featured on as an artist and producer.



After years of producing for some of the top North African Rappers, he made his debut in Ghana with the single, “Forever” which he produced for the legendary Hip Life initiator. Samuel was also featured on this single as he wrote and sang the melodious hook.



Samuel G has a unique ability of creating catchy and unique beats that have the ability to cut across from Africa to a global audience.



This ability comes from his multicultural experience of being born in Libya and mingling with many different cultures.



His unique sound has caught the attention of some very notable musicians globally including: Nana Darkman who is a German Rap Legend who has sold millions of records worldwide and toured all over Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Samuel G produced and featured on a joint EP with Nana Darkman titled (LOCKDOWN), which was released in 2020. They have since established an amazing brotherhood and a working relationship that has awarded him all of Nana’s subsequent releases.



Nana also brought Samuel G into a deal to produce and feature the theme song for the German professional boxing champion, Hannah Hansen. The song was debuted during her fight in August 2021 which she won.



X Nikko is one of the notable American musicians that have collaborated with Samuel G. X Nikko’s latest single “Rendez-Vous” was featured on the NBA2k21 soundtrack. Nikko also worked under the mentorship of Grammy award winning artists and producers. He also released a single under his former alias with Sony Music. X Nikko features on the remix of Samuel G’s latest single “Grateful”.



ASHBYMIX is a diamond 10X platinum Grammy winner recording engineer/mixer. He is the Genius behind Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”, and “MotorSport” by Nicki Minaj, Migos and Cardi B. Ashby recorded X Nikko’s vocals on the grateful song and endorsed the track calling it the next BIG African song to crossover into the US market.



JC just released the remix to his HIT single “For me” which garnered over a million views in a few months. He flew to Ghana to shoot the music video with Samuel G after the remix was done. Samuel G turned the R&B hit single into a groovy Afropop Banger with his “Magical” production and added some sweet vocals on it. The remix which features Samuel G has hit over a 100,000 views in less than a week after it’s release.

Samuel G continues to fly the Ghanaian flag high as he continues to work on bigger international projects. He is mainly credited for his gift of adding an international touch to anything he creates.







