From a banking executive to a radio presenter, head of operations - The Franky5 story

Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky5)

Franky5 has become a household name and one of the most-talked about radio personalities in recent times. He is the host of “This is Gospel” radio show on Hitz 103.9 FM.

He has worked as an astute Banking Executive, Artist Business Manager and currently the Head of Operations at the Interim Creative Arts Council, Executive Director at Ireva Consults and 2nd in command at SLIP Entertainment.



Frank Kwabena Owusu as he is known in real life has conducted big interviews with top showbiz names such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, CK Akonnor, Prince David Osei, Obrafour, Yaw Sarpong, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Nacee, etc.



Early Life:



Born on 10th March in Accra, Franky5 had his basic school education at the Alajo Basic School and had his secondary school education at Koforidua Seconday Technical School in Koforidua. He had his first degree at Valley View University where he studied Business Administration (Accounting option) and graduated with 2nd class upper division.



Franky5’s entry into radio space started when he managed gospel music stalwarts such as Nacee and No Tribe music group, Ceccy Twum, One Voice Choir and OJ. There, he developed great love for radio as he encountered and studied top radio hosts such as Kwame Sefa Kayi, Akwasi Aboagye, Andy Dosty, Abeiku Santana, etc. Later in 2016, he decided to divert to radio and television. His first application was to host the TIG Show on Pluzz FM which fell off along the way until Mark Okraku-Mantey (Programs Director at Hitz FM) decided to give him a chance to develop his passion in the same year.

Career:



Franky5 after university had the opportunity to undertake his National Service assignment with Akuapem Rural Bank at Mamfe, Akuapem in 2005. After national service, he worked professionally at the same bank for 24 months as an Assistant Accountant. Later in 2008, he joined United Bank for Africa (UBA) as a Retail Banking Officer.



Due his dedication to work, he won the Most Outstanding Staff award and was later poached by Access Bank, where he worked as Head of Asian Corporates desk. In less than 3 months at Access Bank, his liabilities portfolio had risen to $25million. It was unprecedented in the history of the bank as he got recognized by the Board of the bank.



He then moved to Unibank as Head of Commodities Banking, later to Fidelity Bank as Head of Exports desk then finally left to First Atlantic Bank as Branch Manager at North Industrial Area, where he resigned to follow his passion in music and media.



Goals:

Absolute belief and faith has been his guiding principle in the processes that has led him throughout his career.



“If you don’t believe you can absolutely transform your life and get what you want, then you might as well forget about goal setting and do something else. If you are in doubt, look around you. Everything you can see began as a thought. Make your thoughts turn into reality. The ultimate is to be able put a smile on someone’s face by virtue of my service to God and humanity,” he says.



Brand Association:



Having worked in the corporate world, creative arts and the media space, his dedication to work and excellence has positioned him to serve on the Board of the 2nd biggest music awards scheme in Ghana, ‘3 Music Awards’ as the only gospel representative. He also serves as an Academy member of the biggest music awards scheme in Ghana – Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



He is also a consultant to Africa Gospel Awards Festival and the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards. He also served on the Board of Zylofon Arts Fund, Ghana Tourism Authority Film Support Fund and currently a member of the “Beyond the Return” planning committee.

Franky5 is currently the Treasurer for the Arts & Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG).



Nomination & Awards:



Ghana DJs Awards – 2019 (Nominated)



RTP Awards – 2018 (Nominated)

