From zero to hero - Sarkodie shares humble beginnings in music

Sarkodie Old 8b.png Rapper Sarkodie

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many know Ghana's Sarkodie as West Africa's most decorated rapper but only a few know his humble beginning and the struggles he had to endure before his breakthrough on the local and international scene.

The celebrated rapper on Wednesday published throwback images of when he was green in the industry alongside his current state to tell a story.

Comparing those dark and difficult days to now, fans reacting to the post commented that Sarkodie has indeed come a long way.

In the rapper's message to Facebook followers, he admonished them to chase their dream and work hard.

"Always have faith in whatever you do but don't forget the hunger for it will surely give you motivation and determination to go for it. Set no limitations on yourself and don't forget to put in work," read the caption of the post.

The photos confirmed that the award-winning rapper had few fans at the onset of his career, however, he believed his story will one day change, a dream that has manifested.

Sarkodie has toured the world with his music and nurtured young talents in the country.

In 2019, he was adjudged Artiste of the Decade at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
