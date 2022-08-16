Fuel Station managers fill my tank for free - Nana Aba Anamoah

Ace journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah

General Manager of GHOne Television, Nana Aba Anamoah, has disclosed that she sometimes gets her car filled for free at fuel stations if she is lucky enough to meet the managers.

According to the ace journalist, she rarely pays for so many things, like food and clothes, among other things, by just being Nana Aba.



“I hardly pay for food and clothes. Fuel sef if I meet the manager at the fuel station, them dey fill my tank dash me.



“To answer your question, yes, it works all the time for me. I don’t even speak,” she replied to a social media user who asked her if her name earns her some privileges by saying, “Hi my name is Nana Aba, I want gob3 GHC20, but I have no money”. Has that ever worked for you?”



This disclosure by the general manager has got some social media users to share their thoughts on the freebies she receives by being a well-known face in the country.



Check their reactions below:

ADA/BOG