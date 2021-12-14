Full list of Winners of the maiden Western Gospel Awards 2021

This is the maiden edition of the Western Gospel Awards

Source: Boga Ali Hashim TV, Contributor

The winners of the 2021 maiden edition of the Western Gospel Awards were announced at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church, Anaji in Takoradi with S.K Frimpong, known by many as Minister S.K emerging as Artist of the Year.

The Prolific GH Entertainment organized awards scheme honors outstanding musical achievements in Western Region.



S.K Frimpong also walked away with one other award, Worship song of the year. Gospel musician KDM also walked away with three awards including Male Gospel Artiste of the Year and gospel musician J-Josh also with two awards including Video of the Year.



Minister Navah also won the western best gospel artiste, Diaspora category.



MaxPraize won Praise Song of the Year categories, while Ewuraba Eesi also won Female Gospel Artiste of the Year, Kwamiena won Male Vocalist of the Year, and AJ Quansah Best Female Vocalist. Sixteenth Angelic Choir won Choral Choir/Group of the Year, with Fusion winning Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year and Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana also won Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year.



This maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards, intended and expected to celebrate and appreciate Gospel/Christian music originating from the Western region and western region artistes.



The 2021 maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards was hosted by celebrated media personality John Kay and youth empowerment activist Lady Reverend Princess Ada Ayoka, formerly known as Adalicious Ada, with performances J-Josh, AJ Quansah, Sixteenth Angelic Choir, Symphonic Choir Ghana, MaxPraize and Kingzkid, among others.



Below is the full list of 2021 maiden edition of the western Gospel Awards winners:



Western Gospel Artiste of the Year



Navah



SK Frimpong - winner



Ewuraba Eesi



KDM



JK



Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year



Only You Yah by KDM (PO Kwabena Donkor) ft Joyce Blessing - WINNER



Abronsam Enntumi Annttacki by Apostle Eddy Acquah ft Bro Hazzy



Fire by Kwame Angelo ft Miklez



Jesus by Francis Armah ft Emmanuela Valentina



Me Dofo Pa by Navah ft Joe Mettle



Yesu Din by EL Manuel ft J_Josh



Adom by Willievans ft Selasi Bright & Barbara



Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year



Willievans



Mabel Love - Winner



AJ Quansah



Gracy Incoom



Enoch AJ



Nathaniel Mensah



BrAA Owens



KD



Princess Tina



Baaba Eshun



Kofi Ayeyi



Apostle Eddy Acquah



Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year



Ewuraba Eesi - Winner



Theresa Acquah



AJ Quansah



Obaapa Monic



Mabel Love

Yvonne Menz



Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year



EL Manuel



Navah



Kwamiena



JK



J-Josh



Mike Dennis



KDM - WINNER



Isaac K Dentu



SK Frimpong



Western Gospel Song of the Year



KDM - Only You Yah ft Joyce Blessing - Winner



Ewuraba Eesi - Perfect Love



JK – Abrabo



Navah – Me de me do



EL Manuel – Yesu Din ft J-Josh



Yvonne Menz - Pente Hilife



SK Frimpong - ADEFOODE



Isaac K Dentu by Unchangeable God



Western Female Vocalist of the Year



Yvonne Menz



Mabel Love



Obaapa Monic



AJ Quansah - Winner



Gracy Incoom



Ewuraba Eesi



Princess Tina



Western Instrumentalist of the Year



Aaron Assefuah - Winner



Godfred ( Ekueme )



Charles Pettingle



Richmon Kojo Quarm



KingDee



Western Male Vocalist of the Year



EL Manuel



J-Josh



Navah



Kwamiena - WINNER



Francis Armah

Mike Dennis



MaxPraize



Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year



Brother Ishmael (Empire FM) - WINNER



Obonito de 1 (River FM)



Adom Ewudzie jnr (Asona Fm)



Vincent Nyarko (Kyzz FM)



King Mesh (Radio 360)



Nana Kwame Boateng (Beach FM)



Pastor Mike (YFM)



Ngosraba Ekow Yankey (Ogya Fm)



Ebenak (CONNECT FM)



Western Denominational Choir of the Year



Icgc Kings Temple Choir - Winner



Redeemer Gospel Band



Ministers of Life



Breakthrough Family ministries Inpact Choir



Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year



Apowa Youth Choir



Sixteenth Angelic Choir - Winner



Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana



Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year



Praise Cymbals



Blazing Altars



High Tuned Gospel Crew



Fusion - WINNER



Redeemer Gospel Band



Shekinah Praise Crew



Western Non-Denominational Choir/Group of the Year



Apowa Youth Choir



Praise Cymbals



Blazing Altars



High Tuned Gospel Crew



Sixteenth Angelic Choir



Wesleyan Symphonic Choir Ghana - Winner



Glory Zone Choir



Shekinah Praise Crew



Western Gospel Traditional Song of Year



Mene Nyame Reye by Apostle Eddy Acquah - Winner



Amonua by Kwamiena ft Ananse Band

Hallelujah by Navah



Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year



Kobe Tresh



Kwamiena



Francis Armah



Kwame Angelo



J-Josh - Winner



KD



Kofi Ayeyi



Nana Boispa



Willievans



Western Praise Song of the Year



Megye pon by JK



Okokroko by Mabel Love



Hallelujah by Navah



Pente Hilife by Yvonne Menz



Jama Praise by SK Frimpong



Yahweh by MaxPraize - WINNER



Western Worship Song of the Year



Weapon of Worship by SK Frimpong - Winner



Love Medley by Navah



Meyi Menyame Ayew by Apostle Eddy Acquah



Unchangeable God by Isaac K Dentu



Great and Mighty God by Theresa Acquah



I am that I am by Obaapa Monic



Gye W’ayeyi by Francis Armah ft Karen -Grace



Enuonyan Hen by Ps David Arku ft Adomba Kwabe



Western Producer of the Year



Elorm Beat



Jake Beatz - Winner



Navah



Body Beatz



BB.M



Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora



Francis Armah



Navah - Winner



David Koomson



Western Songwriter of the Year



Only You Yah by KDM ft Joyce Blessing



Unchangeable God by Isaac K Dentu

Kameho Ende by Princess Tina - WINNER



Perfect Love by Ewuraba Eesi



Amonua by Kwamiena



Tubulukuku by JK



Hosanna by Francis Armah



Me Dofo Pa by Navah



Yesu Din by EL Manuel



Yahweh by MaxPraize



Western Gospel Music Video of the Year



Only You Yah by KDM



Yahweh by Ernestina Koney



I am Worthy by J-Josh - Winner



Workmanship by Kwame Angelo



Abrabo by JK



Okokroko by Mabel Love



After you na you by Navah



Amonua by Kwamiena ft Ananse



Adefoode by SK Frimpong



Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical)



Boga Ali Hashim (Bogaalihashimnews) - Winner



Kofi Cephas (ghgossip.com)



Fiifi Adinkra (GhanaNdwom)



Nana Kwesi Coomson (233times.com)



Ngosraba Ekow Yankey (ghministers.com)



Kofy Jesse (kofyjesse.com)



Kwame Davor (gospelhauz.com)



Gidhosman (Alltymsgh.net)



Sleeky (sleekypromotions.com)



Western Gospel Manager of the Year - ISAAC NARTEY (ZHIKAY’S) - Winner



Pacesetters of Urban Gospel of the Decade - KINGZKID - Winner



Western industry Honor



EVG. Ernestina Koney - Winner



Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Western Region Gospel Industry



REV Charlie Sam - Winner



Lifetime Achievement Award



Apostle Wosonyewana Yeboah - Winner