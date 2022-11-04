Full list of winners & pictures from the FashionGHANA Honors and Awards 2022

FashionGHANA logo

Source: Fashion Ghana

The 4th edition of FashionGHANA Honors and Awards 2022 took place on Saturday 29th October 2022, at the plush CFAO Car Showroom. The event hosted ace fashion industry icons, celebrities, and many more from the fashion industry.

The glamorous night was sponsored by Makari De Suisse, CFAO Car Showroom, Glenfiddich, & Iced Long Drinks. It was hosted by comedians Kalybos and Nikki Samonas and saw performances by Verony music, Kwabena, and more. In attendance was Beatrice Bee Arthur, Godwin Asediba, CWA Beniade, Fiifi Coleman, Abrantie the Gentleman, and more top models and designers from the industry.



2022 marks 10 years of fashion reporting by FashionGHANA.com of which he was honored at the Memphis in May Festival for his works pushing the African fashion industry. The FashionGHANA Honors & Awards was launched in 2018 to act as a platform for recognizing real talents, CEO, and industry players that have played a major role in the world of Fashion as a whole.



According to the organizers "FashionGHANA Honors & Awards is an award show that seeks to award to glitz and glam of Ghanaian fashion, but also to recognize the talents behind the scenes that keep the fashion world alive."



The winners of the night go as follows.



Accessory Brand Of The Year 2022



Masantewaa Emporium



Actor Of The Year 2022



Too Sweet Annan



Most Compelling Actor Of The Year 2022



Fifii Coleman



Actress Of The Year 2022



Nikki Samonas



Photographer Of The Year 2022



Gilbert Asante





Best School Of The Year 2022



Riohs College Of Design



Female model Of The Year 2022



Lyza Appiah



Male Model Of The Year 2022



Clinton Samuel







Best Male Presenter 2022



Godwin Aesediba



Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022



Victoria Michaels



Fashion Stylist Of The Year 2022



BVey Styling By Bubune

Best Female Musician Of The Year 2022



Gyakie







Most Promising Musician Of The Year 2022



Verony Swatson



Presenter Of The Year 2022



Roselyn Feli



Makeup Artist Of The Year 2022



Painted by Linus



Male Musician Of The Year 2022



Black Sherif







Menswear Designer Of The Year 2022



Jay Ray Gharty Fashion Haus

Next Rated Designer Of The Year 2022



Angelina Scissora







Next Rated Female Model Of The Year 2022



Richeal Nana Yaa Asare



Next Rated Male Model Of The Year 2022



Prince Pharuk



Runway Collection Of The Year 2022



Clatural



Womenswear Brand Of The Year 2022



Clatural



Style Icon Of The Year 2022



CWA Beniade



Next Rated Influencer

Suraya (Most stylish influencer)



Best Brand Influencer 2022



Cookie XX







Best Style Influencer 2022



Elena Frezza



Honor: Style Icon Of The Year 2022



CWA Beniade











