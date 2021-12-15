Funniest celebrity dancing moments in 2021

Celebrities who danced in 2021 for our viewing pleasure

There's a saying that you should "dance like nobody is watching," and these Ghanaian celebrities seem to really take it to heart.

Ghanaians this year saw legendary boxer, Azuma Nelson, boogie at his daughter's wedding.



Shatta Wale also on countless occasions displayed his dance steps that had fans laughing uproariously.



How can we forget the Black Sherif's dance mimicked by some fans, unbelievably Kwesi Arthur amazed us and beat Black Sherif to the game with his dance moves at the Dance With Purpose(DWP) Academy.



For an enormous dose of relatable awkwardness, second-hand embarrassment, and all-around hilariousness, GhanaWeb serves you with 5 celebrities with the moves.



For the rest of the list, you will need to scroll down for your viewing pleasure and don't forget to leave your comments.



Azuma Nelson





Shatta Wale





Kwesi Arthur



