Funny Face bounces back to having fun with children

Funny Face bounces back

Funny Face shares happy moment with a group of children

Funny Face smiles again



Is Funny Face over his pain?



Funny Face seems to be back on his feet as a new video of him emerges where the actor cum artiste is seen jamming to Gasmilla’s Ohiema song, along a group of children.



The Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, better known as Funny Face, had not been seen sharing his usual happy posts with children.



One can recall that Funny Face on October 17, 2021, rained heavy insults on the likes of Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson, and Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, all of whom have been his benefactors at a point in his life before.

Unclear what might have triggered his outbursts, the comedian who was said to have been battling with mental issues, was captured using unprintable words on Fadda Dickson in particular, saying that he turned his back on him when he (Funny Face) had an accident.



Earlier, the Kaneshie District Court has referred Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for psychiatric examination after he was arrested by the Ghana Police for allegedly threatening certain individuals via social media.



He also threatened to kill his ex-lover and mother of his twins, Vannessa Nicole.



