Funny Face discharged from Accra Psychiatric hospital, granted GH¢20,000 bail

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

• Accra Psychiatric hospital submits full report on Funny face

• Funny Face re-examined twice by Accra Psychiatric hospital



• Funny Face’s court case adjourned to November 24



The Kaneshie District Court has granted Benson Nana Yaw Oduro popularly known as Funny Face, a bail worth GHC20,000 with two sureties.



One can recall that Funny Face was earlier arrested and remanded in prison custody for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-wife and girlfriend on social media.



Funny Face who has been diagnosed with a mental illness was spotted earlier, in series of posts on social media attacking certain individuals.

But in a new development, the comedian who has undergone two medical examinations at the Accra Psychiatric hospital as part of the court’s order has been discharged as well.



Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare who presented the facts in court, established that Funny Face has been discharged with a full report submitted on him.



However, the case has since been adjourned to November 24.



GhanaWeb Awards 2021 | MobileContent.com.ghhttp://mysmsinbox.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com