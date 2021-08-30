Funny Face escapes ghastly accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway

• Although Funny Face escaped unhurt, his vehicle has been severely damaged

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has escaped a tragic motor accident that occurred at the Accra-Kumasi highway on August 29, 2021.



The comedian who shared the sad news on social media said the incident occurred on his way to visit his baby mama and kids who he hasn’t seen for a while.



Giving a vivid description of how the incident occurred, Funny Face said a careless articulator truck driver nearly rammed into his car but he swiftly avoided it and ended up on the side of the road.



The comedian said all the vehicles' four tyres have been burst and his rims have been severely damaged.

Narrating his sad ordeal, Funny Face posted a video of his damaged vehicle and expressed that;



“I was on my way to Kumasi to visit Vanessa and the kids. I intended to go and officially apologize to Vanessa’s parents for them to accept me back. In a quest to dodge this articulator truck, the car flew up and fell on the ground which has destroyed all the tyres. The rims of the car has also been broken. But God is so good, I am alive and well.”



According to Funny Face, the particular vehicle which was involved in the accident was the Porsche Panamera gifted to him by popular footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor.



Watch the video below



