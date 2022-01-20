Funny Face explains why he was prevented from viewing his brother’s body before burial

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

Funny Face losses brother

Funny Face broods over brother’s death



Ghanaians console Funny Face



Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, also known as ‘Funny Face,’ has disclosed that he was prevented from paying his last respect to his late brother who was buried sometime in January 2022.



The comic actor who was earlier discharged from the Accra Psychiatric hospital, took to social media to painfully narrate how his 39-year-old brother was buried in his absence due to the fear that he (Funny Face) might relapse during the funeral.



In a long emotional post on Instagram, Funny Face who appeared to have been hit hard by his brother’s death established that his late brother was his only best friend and confidant.



Funny Face in his state of devastation also bemoaned how he has lost everyone around him including his ‘Baby mama’ and kids.

“Ur death has hit me so hard each and every day I still can’t believe you dead and gone. Upon all da pain and traumas am going through. Your Death has made it worse. Each and every day I wake up with different kind of pain in my heart. Family had to bury you without me seeing your dead body because they were scared I might had a “RELAPSE “ !! What is keeping me strong is da words u said to me at da hospital when u came to visit. Staying strong for da family and my children.



“Am left alone now brother and it hasn’t been easy without you being around. At least with you around. We joke about da things I have been through and it makes me relax and calm and know there are better days ahead! Spoke to DADDY today and when I mentioned your name.. He broke down into tears and that broke me down again brother. Why now KWAME.”



Meanwhile, social media users have consoled Funny Face and others have also encouraged him to seek solace in the fact that he still has life.



Read the post below



