Funny Face held by police for issuing threats

Funny Face

Police on Monday night arrested popular actor-cum-comedian Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via social media.

Born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, Funny Face on Sunday issued invectives on social media against some key entertainment personalities including Fada Dickson and Bola Ray and threatened to kill his ex-lover Vanessa.



He also cast aspersions at former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, one of his close allies until last year.



But police found the threats so grave that the one-time musician was picked up around 10:14pm Monday and he is being treated as a “suspect”.



“Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action,” the police stated on Monday.

“The police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public.



“We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety.”



In February, Funny Face was arrested by the police in Kasoa for discharging a firearm at a pub.



