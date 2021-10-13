Funny Face joins fight against LGBTQ activities in Ghana

Actor, Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has joined the fight against LGBTQI+ activities in the country.

Discussion about LGBTQ activities in Ghana is currently trending as Parliament prepares to pass the Anti-LGBTQ bill into law.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ activities in the country.



Sharing his view on this in a video available to Zionfelix.net, Funny Face said the homosexual community should not disturb Ghana with their preferences.



The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor stated that they should clear off with such campaigns.

According to him, homosexuality is part of the reasons why Ghana is not developing.



He also took a swipe at lawyers championing the LGBTQI+ campaign.



Watch the video below:



