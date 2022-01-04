Funny Face still faces court in new year

Comedian, Funny Face

Comedian Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face, who is facing a charge of threat of death is back in court.

The Circuit Court in Accra at the last sitting on November 24, 2021, ordered investigators to release his mobile phone to him.



The order of the Kaneshie District Court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour was after the accused person had prayed the court to allow the police to release his phone to him.



According to Funny Face, he had a contract with Lan T Soya Milk which required him to promote their product and needed the phone to do that.



He also told the court of the release of an album titled ‘Aseda’ which will detail all that he has been going through.



The prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court that investigations were still ongoing and the phone would be needed to assist them.

The prosecutor also argued that the phone would help them conclude their investigations and serve the accused person with disclosures.



But, the court presided over by His Worship Mr. Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour ordered the release of his phone immediately after his statement was taken.



The court is however due to sit today January 4, 2022, to proceed with the case.



Funny face was previously granted bail in the sum of GHc20, 000 and was to produce two sureties and is to report to the Police twice every week.



Background

The Comedian was on October 20, referred for a psychiatric re-examination after he was charged with one count of threat of death by the Kaneshie District Court.



Even though the charge was read to him in the court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour, his plea was not taken because of his behaviour.



He caused drama when he told the court that, he had lawyers but told them not to come to court because he caused his own problems.



Prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court not to take the plea of the accused person because they suspect he is unstable.



He is on a provisional charge of one count to wit; the threat of death but his plea was not taken because of his behaviour in court.