Funny Face tops Twitter trends after going ‘berserk’ on social media

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

• Funny Face’s outburst on social media has been met with several reactions

• Funny Face insulted some prominent personalities in the country



• Scores of social media users believe Funny Face needs medical atention



Ghanaians on social media have shared varied opinions on Funny Face’s outburst on social media in which he insulted some high-profile media personalities in the country and cursed his ex-wife and baby mama.



The actor has been trending for two consecutive days on Twitter after he fiercely flared up on social media again.



One can recall that Funny Face on October 17, 2021, rained heavy insults on the likes of Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson and Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor who have all been his benefactors at a point in his life.



Unclear what might have triggered his outburst, the comedian who is said to be 'mentally unwell' was seen using unprintable words on Fadda Dickson particularly, for turning his back on him when he (Funny Face) had an accident.



But analysing the situation, some social media users have slammed the comedian for being ungrateful and disrespectful towards the hands that once fed him.

Others believe the comedian who appears to be battling a mental disorder is suffering from another relapse and as such, he needs swift medical attention.



To some Twitter users, he should be taken back to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, where he was recently confined for a couple of weeks.



Read the tweets below





Young kings, the women of you dey choose, choose wisely. Y’all see how funny face life turn just because of one woman? Hmm https://t.co/asDPKjh4Pn — +233 ⚪️ (@black_mofo__) October 18, 2021

Funny face wey dem dey talk say he dey go through some emotional trauma which is gradually turning into madness fit do video then Pause for a minute then insult the LGBTQI+ people den proceed ????. Is this the guy you dey sympathise with ????‍♂️???? — WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) October 17, 2021

Y'all saying funny face is going mad are getting it wrong, we all know fada dickson is a well respected personality, but that doesn't make him right always. — ZOLA (@AlexKofiNii3) October 17, 2021

Funny face is clearly bipolar 1. I still don’t understand why he hasn’t received the right treatment. These manic episodes coupled with bouts of depression is so clear to see. Psychiatry in Ghana needs to be better developed so people can trust the care — 岩???????????????? (@skullhealer) October 17, 2021