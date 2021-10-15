Funny Face wants to be taken back to the psychiatric hospital and this is why

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

Funny Face appears saddened again as he has been spotted in a new video crying his eyes out and sounding suicidal.

In the said video he was captured saying that he wants to be taken back to the psychiatric hospital.



It can be recalled that Funny Face was earlier kept under mental observation at the Accra Psychiatric hospital after he engaged in series of fights on social media and on the streets of Kasoa.



But stating his reasons why he wants to return to the mental institution for the second time, Funny Face said he is fed up with the countless problems women have caused him.



In the said video which has gone viral on social media, the comedian recounted how he has never been lucky with women;



“Herh Yaw Boateng, you have followed a*s and disappointed yourself, I have been crying. This life is wicked, do you know that the guy my ex-wife got married to is called Blazer, yes and he was the guy that she cheated on me with during the relationship. THE PAIN in my heart is too much .. they made a GAY went to marry my Ex POLICE wife. Herh woman go show you … Someone has slept with my wife and married her, I didn’t take the 7:30 medicine, it calms me down,” he said.

“Someone has slept with my wife and married her, another one too has given my child to another man because of money, Yaw Boateng I am tired … I want to go to Psychiatric again, take me back to psychiatric. He was with Blazer before she met me, so when I was with her, she was still sleeping with the guy. I caught them and I said I can’t, that was when she came to lie on me that I was a two-minute man. Today look at what God has done, the two-minute man is giving birth up and down, how about you my sister? I know we don’t tease people with childbirth.”



“Fools and animals gays and lesbians … mboaaaaa. THE PAIN in my heart ❤️ is too much .. they made a GAY went to marry my Ex POLICE wife .. to fight my agenda .. and make it look like .. because my Ex-Police Wife husband is a GAY .. so am targeting dem .. Mtweeew.. with all Dat you have done .. you chop Lizzy saaaaaa… I marry am all you Dey chop," he stated



Watch the video below



