Funny face de-activates Instagram account

Comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face, has de-activated his Instagram account.



This development comes after a court order that he should keep off social media for a while.



It can be recalled that Funny Face was earlier arrested, granted bail and ordered by an Accra Circuit Court to undergo psychiatric examination after he allegedly threatened the lives of some individuals on social media.

The comedian who is believed to be battling some mental issues, as part of the healing process, was asked to stay away from social media for a period of one month.



When the directive was initially given, the comic actor blatantly refused to oblige, and soon after, he was captured interacting with his fans in a series of Instagram live video sessions.



But it seems Funny Face may just have returned on track to heed the court’s order. Checks by GhanaWeb reveal his username, ‘Therealfunnyface’, has suddenly disappeared from the gram.



The comedian appears to have ‘taken a bow’ from the social networking app where he usually launches scathing attacks at certain individuals.