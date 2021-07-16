Funny face praised for directing traffic at a 'heavily chocked' intersection

• Funny Face has touched the hearts of many after he was seen directing traffic

•The comedian managed to maintain law and order on a highly congested road



• This is not the first time a public figure has been seen directing traffic



Actor cum comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as ‘Funny Face’ has publicly displayed his benevolent side as a video making rounds on social media captures him vigorously directing traffic in town.



The actor who got down from his car to attend to some cars which appeared choked on an unknown intersection won the hearts of many with such an act of kindness.



With his car parked at the other side of the road, Funny Face carefully executed such a duty with so much ease that it earned him so much admiration from motorists.



Some fans rolled down their glasses and screamed “Opete 1” as he is affectionately called in the showbiz circles.

The comedian who could not hide his joy took to social media to share his experience with the caption;



“Glad I could help reduce the congestion of cars on our roads. Too much traffic in town these days. Let’s lookout for one another for life is short!! We here today, we are gone Tomorrow, live a happy life and make your life. Bring JOY to people. Call me OPETEY the TRAFFIC director TO JEHOVAH ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY.”



The video has since garnered admiration from some individuals on social media.



In a similar light, it can be recalled that sometime in 2019, late former president Jerry John Rawlings was seen directing traffic at a congested area in Accra.



Watch the video below













