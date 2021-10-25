Funny face's baby mama blasts 'troll' for insensitive comment

Source: ghpage

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa, has lambasted a social media user who advised her to stop putting the lives of her twins at risk.

The individual's comments are on the back of Vanessa’s decision to remain silent over Funny Face’s recent predicament.



It is no secret that nothing has been heard of Vanessa in connection to the recent struggles of her baby daddy.



This was after the comedian was arrested for issuing threats to some individuals on social media when his mental condition relapsed.



But a concerned social media user who seem to have monitored the turn of events and Vanessa's silence said;



"I really hate what you're doing, I think you don't know you're putting the life of your kids at risk."

It was in this light that Vanessa went beserk and rained insults on the individual saying;



"Nonsense are you my mother or father? who cares what you think? do you matter in my life? what you think is your business."



Watch the video below:



