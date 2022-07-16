0
Menu
Entertainment

Funny reactions from Ghanaians on Bawumia's choice of Ghana Card over 1,000 interchanges

Dr. Bawumia Mahamudu Bawumia Mahamudu Dr. Bawumia

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians roast Dr. Bawumia over Ghana Card-Interchanges comment

I will choose Ghana Card over 1000 interchanges, says Dr. Bawumia

Netizens initiate social media challenge to ridicule the Vice President

While delivering his speech at the Accra Business School on Thursday, July 7, 2022, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mentioned that he would on any day choose the Ghana card and its contribution to data collection over a thousand road interchanges.

He said, “We have implemented a national identification system and today we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. And sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is.

But if you gave me 1000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful.”

Reacting to the comments of the Vice President, some social media users have described the opinion as ridiculous.

They have since started a social media challenge, where participants use the Ghana Card to solve all their problems and purchase items.

Here are some posts from netizens:











EAN/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Kufuor blasts money-making politicians
Why Bawumia will choose Ghana Card over interchanges
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea