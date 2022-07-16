Funny reactions from Ghanaians on Bawumia's choice of Ghana Card over 1,000 interchanges

Dr. Bawumia

Ghanaians roast Dr. Bawumia over Ghana Card-Interchanges comment

I will choose Ghana Card over 1000 interchanges, says Dr. Bawumia



Netizens initiate social media challenge to ridicule the Vice President



While delivering his speech at the Accra Business School on Thursday, July 7, 2022, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mentioned that he would on any day choose the Ghana card and its contribution to data collection over a thousand road interchanges.



He said, “We have implemented a national identification system and today we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. And sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is.



But if you gave me 1000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful.”

Reacting to the comments of the Vice President, some social media users have described the opinion as ridiculous.



They have since started a social media challenge, where participants use the Ghana Card to solve all their problems and purchase items.



Here are some posts from netizens:





All of these with just my Ghana Card, God bless this country ! pic.twitter.com/SAujwfXyEL — SYLVESTER APPIAHENE GYAMFI (@SuzukiSylveste) July 15, 2022

Ghana card can now be served as breakfast. Thanks to the home economics messiah Bawumia. Join me. pic.twitter.com/oyIBdxI9nB — Mr. Ray ???????? (@TheEdemTamekloe) July 15, 2022

Bawumia said we can fill our car ???? tank with our Ghana card ???? pic.twitter.com/2sooqrB0cw — Flame???? (s3 3b3wie) (@onyameahuwo) July 15, 2022

Bawumia should not be allowed to use any interchange in Ghana. He can turn left or right on his Ghana card. — INg. Cummings (@IamObroniBa) July 14, 2022

Bawumia said something stupid and people were clapping. Ghana Card over infrastructure? Chale in this Country our leaders really don’t rate us and we have too many illiterates who are pulling us down and supporting things like this in the name of politics. — Saada ???????? ???? (@daddys_girlT) July 14, 2022

