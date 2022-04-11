Fuse ODG and Zimbabwean girlfriend tie the knot in a star-dubbed ceremony

The newly wedded, Karen and singer, Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG and Karen Jonga are married

Sarkodie spotted at Fuse's wedding



Fuse and wife dazzle in white on wedding day



Ghanaian international singer, Nana Richard Abiona, better known as Fuse ODG, on April 10, 2022, tied the knot with his long-time Zimbabwean girlfriend, Karen Tino Jonga, at the Oasis Gardens in Accra.



The love birds have been together for over a decade and in 2022 they decided to make things official by walking down the aisle.



Their white-theme wedding witnessed several celebrities in attendance including Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, actor Majid Michel, businessman Cheddar, and singer Stefflon Don.

Karen who is a stylist and fashion designer rocked an off-should gown with a long white veil.



The two looked their best on their big day with friends and loved also stepping out in style.



