Fuse ODG is the only Ghanaian on Spotify’s top 10 most streamed African music chart

Fuse ODG is a UK-based Ghanaian musician

UK-based Ghanaian artiste Fuse ODG has earned the number three spot on Spotify’s top 10 most streamed African music chart.

Making it to the list with significant numbers, Fuse ODG became the only Ghanaian artist on the list in Africa with over 1 billion streams.



The Off Da Ground frontman and ‘Boa Me’ hitmaker garnered 1.32 billion streams placing third and the only Ghanaian artiste to make it to the world list.



Other musicians on the list include Wizkid, Davido, Mr Eazi, Rema, Burna Boy, Afro B, Maleek Berry, Tekno, and Patoranking.



Fuse ODG is currently promoting his latest single dubbed ‘Jekka’.



This irresistibly hard-hitting record is full of the energy and lyrical prowess that Fuse has become world-renowned for.

Back with a fresh sound and a new look to match, this is a must-have summer record that any DJ hoping to help people shake off the lockdown blues will need in their arsenal.



Check out the full list below.



