Fuse ODG’s 'Light it up' with Major Lazer & Nyla grabs double platinum in the US

Fuse ODG, Musician

Source: Kubi Live, Contributor

Fuse ODG, a Ghanaian-born afrobeat singer, based in the United Kingdom, has added another major accomplishment to his resume.

Featured on the remix of Major Lazer’s “Light It Up” by the Jamaican-American electronic dance music DJ trio, the song was certified for more than 2,000,000 (2million) units by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on September 15. Plus it features Jamaica superstar Nyla.



Singer Nyla announced the milestone achievement to the world on Instagram, as seen below:

‘Light It Up Remix’ is a song by Major Lazer that appears on their 2015 album ‘Peace In The Mission.’