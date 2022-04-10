Fuse ODG to marry his Zimbabwean girlfriend of 10 years

Fuse ODG and his girlfriend

Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG is set to marry her long-time girlfriend on April 10, 2022.

The private wedding which is happening in Accra has been confirmed by close sources according to ameyawdebrah.com.



The popular singer and her girlfriend Karen Tino Jonga have dated for 10 years and are finally binding their long journey.

Karen is a fashion and beauty entrepreneur as well as a stylist who hails from Zimbabwe.



The garden-themed wedding will happen on April 10 and is strictly by invitation.