Fusion of rich Ghanaian, Nigerian culture as CEYC’s Pastor Enoch marries

Pastor Enoch Weddingco;fhdxzo Pictures from the traditional wedding

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Thursday, July 6 2023, the Group Pastor of Christ Embassy Youth churches in Ghana, Pastor Enoch Boamah, got married to Praise Amekhienan in a lavish display of culture and tradition.

The wedding which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, saw Ghanaians and Nigerians adorn themselves in beautiful kente pieces and Nigerian apparel.

The Ghanaian kente cloth was boldly highlighted as guests arrived in different styles and colours.

The groom, Pastor Enoch, threw on a kente-like fabric over a white shirt and pair of white trousers.

The bride wore a gorgeous red Nigerian gown decorated with shiny stones accompanied by Nigerian beads and bracelets.

Ghanaian dishes as well as Nigerian cuisines were also heavily represented on the day.

The traditional wedding was graced by various Christ Embassy Pastors from around the world.

