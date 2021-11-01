GAFW ’21: Celebrating creativity & sustainability in fashion

A picture of some participants at Glitz Africa Fashion Week

Source: Glitz Africa

Glitz Africa Fashion Week, Ghana’s biggest fashion event had its ninth edition take place from October 21 – 24, 2021; with a fun-packed line-up of activities for the fashion community.

It kicked off with Free Street – a runway show to showcase casual street fashion brands by budding designers. The featured designers included Afronative, Tribe of God, Dare Arrays, Blank Canvas, Rich Connect, and OLK Studios. Free Street took place at Garage in East Legon, Accra.



Beauty Forum followed next which deliberated on beauty aesthetics and production with a lineup of speakers including Trudy Arnold, Jahara M. Osman, Siran Mahama, Akosua Poku, Ernest Ekuma amongst others with Gina Nipah as host. It took place at The Underbridge, also at East Legon, Accra.



The Business of Fashion Seminar took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre which discussed the theme of the GAFW21 – Creativity and Sustainability as well as Social Media Effect on Sales. TV host, Angela Bamford served as moderator of the panel discussions which featured Kwabi Adjei, Atto Tetteh, Molly Keogh, Yvonne Ntiamoah, Kwaku Bediako and Selina Beb.



A graduate fashion show took place afterward which featured designs by fashion students from the Accra Technical University.



Designers who showcased their collections at the main GAFW show hailed from Ghana, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast.





Day 1 of the runways shows took place at the Grand Arena and showcased the designers – Clatural, On Point Clothing, Studio Madoch, Clemas, Boye Doe, Jants Collection, Simone et Elise, Telvin Nwafour, DZYN, Pillz & Poizn Atelier, JayRay Ghartey, Masantewaa Emporium, Ekii, and Midekor.



Day 2 took place at the Octagon rooftop which showcased designers - Ibrahim Fernandez, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Adjabeng, House of Paon, Kamsi Tcharles, Tubo, Atto Tetteh, Yeside Laguda, and Studio 189.



Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021 ended with a Fashion Night Out after party at Front Back.





Partners of GAFW ’21 included; Vodafone Business, Sunlight, LetsGo by Letshego, Verna, VW by Universal Motors, Mac Cosmetics.



Supporting Partners were: Papa’s Pizza, TSG Drive, Go Slo, Gladeco Accessories Ghana and San Marino Hotel Apartments.



