GES must be held accountable for this’- Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Teacher Kwadwo accused of insubordination by GES

Teacher Kwadwo names persons behind his dismissal



Efia Odo calls for GES to be held accountable for mismanaging state property



Ghanaian actress, Andrea Owusu popularly known as Efia Odo is calling for authorities at the Ghana Education Service (GES) to be held accountable following allegations made by comedian and professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie also known as Teacher Kwadwo in a viral video.



In the said video, Teacher Kwadwo explained how a newly constructed school block meant for the students and teachers of Kofi Gyae Me Primary School had been converted into an accommodation facility to house officials from the Ghana Forestry Commission while students studied in a dilapidated structure at the risk of their lives.



“This is the room which is supposed to be the headmaster’s office, it is locked. This is also another room which is supposed to be a classroom for the children but right now, they have given it out to the Forestry Commission workers and now look at the kind of structure the children are learning under,” he lamented.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, Efia Odo stated that, the relevant authorities must account for the situation. She wrote;



“Accountability needs to start taking place cuz wtf is this ??????”



The Ghana Education Service (GES) in December 2021 terminated the employment of Teacher Kwadwo as an employee of and teacher of the service.



According to GES, Teacher Kwadwo was shown the door because of his misconduct and was a subject of disciplinary action long before now.



It was revealed that the comedian had absented himself from duty for 55 days without permission.

However, six months after his dismal, Teacher Kojo in a Facebook post on Friday, June 17, 2022, alleged that the GES orchestrated his sacking over his failure to delete the video mentioned above.



He went on to also mention the names of some officials of GES he believed were behind his dismissal.



“They did everything possible to make me delete this video from my phone but I said no. So their next move was to frame something on me and get me sacked. The following people below are all part of the evil plan: Akrofuom District Director, Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka; Human Resources, Mr David Tetteh; PRO, Mr. Charles Clifford Baah: Planning Officer, Daniel Kwaku Gyasi; Research Officer, Ernest Okyere Eyison; and D.C.E., Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode,” he stated.