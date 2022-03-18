GH₵50,000 donation: Afia Schwarzenegger invokes Antoa, other deities to vindicate herself

Afia Schwarzenegger curses doubters, naysayers

Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on Chief of Staff’s GH₵50,000 donation



Ghanaians chase Afia Schwarzenegger over Chief of Staff’s GH₵50,000 donation



Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has called on a popular Asante deity, ‘Antoa,’ and several others to strike her dead if she hasn’t received a GH₵50,000 funeral donation from the Chief of Staff like she earlier claimed.



Afia stated that in the same light, the above deities should deal with her doubters and people who have denied ever giving her such an amount of money.



Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger’s claims of receiving GH₵50,000 from the Chief of Staff and also about she helping in flying her late father’s coffin to Ghana were met with large criticisms.

A cross-section of Ghanaians questioned her claims, stating there there was no way Akosua Frema Osei-Opare could have supported her in such a manner because she didn’t deserve it.



Some NPP foot soldiers had formed alliances to protest the donation while the Office of the Chief of Staff has also reportedly denied Afia's claims.



But Afia, in a bid to insist that she was given such an amount, took a bottle of liquor and poured out libation while raining curses.



“Let Antoa nyama, anyanta and all the gods of Accra and Kumasi kill those doubting me and those who have betrayed me as well. If on Saturday while my father was laid in state, Frema didn’t give me GH₵50,000 and I lied that I was given such an amount, let me die as well,” she said.



