0
Menu
Entertainment

GH Drill gets real in his latest single ‘Pure Water Boy’

GH Drill Ghanaian musician, GH Drill

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: Francis Amissah

Off the back of his fiery single ‘Oye Wo Taste’, GH Drill returns to share his motivational new track ‘Pure Water Boy’. Inspired by the "pure water sellers" on the streets of Ghana, the song is one of GH Drill’s most raw tracks to date.

The song details the story of a boy who was raised in a wealthy family but ended up losing everything when they tragically passed away whilst he was in school. He faces bullies as he sells water on the street to make a living, a job that is riddled with issues in the country, from child labour to extremely low wages.

This authentic story is delivered impressively by GH Drill over the top of a steady and entrancing beat that will have you pressing replay. The rapper aims to encourage listeners with the track, hoping to motivate ‘’all the pure water sellers and every hustler that has lost hope never to give up’’ by sharing a story of struggle before the triumph. Honest and addicting, ‘Pure Water Boy’ is one to check out for sure.

Peckham-based Ghanaian artist, GH Drill is paving his way into the industry by putting his Ghanaian/UK Drill fusion on the world stage. Since his debut in 2020 with the single ‘Obaa Tumtum’ (30k+ streams) he has skilfully incorporated the Akan dialect Twi into each bold new release. Packing nothing but pure intentions, this artist is intent on finding light in the dark and shedding a light on real stories, hoping to shift perceptions and encourage listeners.

He’s a unique figure in the scene right now, so one thing is for sure, you won’t want to miss the rise of GH Drill.

Source: Francis Amissah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat