GHAMRO CEO narrates strange dream he had about Nana Ampadu before his passing

Nana Kwame Ampadu

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Abraham Adjatey, has disclosed that he had a dream about Nana Kwame Ampadu saying goodbye to him barely hours before the highlife legend died.

In an interview with Hitz FM News@1 monitored by GhanaWeb, Captain Agya Abraham, as he is affectionately called, said “around midnight, I had a dream; and in that dream, Nana came to me and said he wants to give me farewell, he was leaving.”



He continued: “I checked the time and it was 1.30 AM. I didn’t sleep again. When I came to the office, I called my staff and said throughout my life and relationship with Nana, I’ve never had a dream with him involved but today, this was the dream I had.”



According to Agya Abraham, he subsequently called a family member who is very close to Nana Ampadu and was told the legend had passed on.



Agya Abraham touted the enviable records of Nana Ampadu, describing him as the “steel of highlife genre”. He maintained that Nana Ampadu was a prolific composer and performer “who became an enigma to the industry because people did not understand his level of creativity.”

Sharing a personal experience he had with Nana Ampadu, Agya Abraham said the legendary musician had a positive influence on him.



“It was Kwame Ampadu who came to my home and ordered me to get up and work for musicians when I had resigned”, Agya Abraham said while trumpeting Nana Ampadu’s efforts in making the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) effective.



“His involvement in collective management in this country... Way back in 1982, he was part of the agitation… Kwame Ampadu and 99 others went to court and that has brought us this far. Kwame has done all that the younger generation would say ‘you do all’”.



Nana Ampadu is said to have died at age 76. He reportedly died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Legon Hospital. His death shook the industry as many joined the chorus of tributes considering his enormous contribution to the industry.